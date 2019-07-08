Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Poplar Forest Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $25.80 Million as Valuation Rose; Csx (CSX) Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Has Trimmed Holding by $489,806

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 6,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,832 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 30,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 1.46M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 486,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,373 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 555,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 8.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.76 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $47.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.44 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.