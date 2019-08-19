Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Trimmed Holding by $662,659; Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lifted Its Holding in Amphenol Cl A (APH) by $3.48 Billion as Stock Declined

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 67.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 36,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 91,760 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67B, up from 54,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.35. About 445,554 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 12,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 22,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 11.36M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 196 shares to 3,844 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank accumulated 1.54 million shares. 38,849 were accumulated by Northstar Invest Advsrs Limited Liability. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has 0.12% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 836 were reported by Dubuque Bankshares And. Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 24,741 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.52% or 47,990 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Principal has 447,908 shares. The Illinois-based Ativo Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability Company owns 6,160 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 26,271 shares. Origin Asset Llp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 606,208 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc owns 244,222 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard invested 1.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Investment Counsel has invested 2.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc owns 9,878 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 10,026 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 28,040 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 1.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 21,224 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Boston Partners has invested 2.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 40,926 shares. Farmers Tru reported 2.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M Kraus holds 145,822 shares or 4.6% of its portfolio. 10,620 are held by Puzo Michael J.