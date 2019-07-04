Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Palouse Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $3.02 Million as Stock Rose; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding Raised by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 56,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 132,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 276,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.04M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37M, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 2.30M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 17/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third fires starting gun on US bank consolidation; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net $704M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.