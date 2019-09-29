Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Oppenheimer & Close Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.85 Million as Stock Declined; Sio Capital Management Has Upped Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Stake by $400,000

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% . The institutional investor held 604,019 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20M, up from 554,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 762,959 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF ROLONTIS; 10/04/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS UPDATE OF MD ANDERSON DATA; 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS SEES ’18 REV. $90M-$110M, EST. $126.5M; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 29/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – RESULTS OF STUDY ON COMBINATION OF BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA TO BE PRESENTED AT 2018 AACR CONGRESS; 16/05/2018 – SPPI PLANS PRE-BLA MEETING WITH FDA BEFORE BLA FILING IN 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Company Profile for SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Delcath Announces Commercial Supply Agreement for Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection with Tillomed Laboratories; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS BOOSTS 2018 REVENUE FORECAST

More notable recent Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces the Completion of the Sale of its Marketed Portfolio – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) Down 14.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Behind The Idea: Spectrum Pharma – Great Asset – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold SPPI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 80.02 million shares or 2.86% more from 77.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Savings Bank holds 0% or 15,819 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 636,173 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc owns 25,000 shares. Blackrock stated it has 17.54M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank holds 20,669 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) or 201,264 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Lc has 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 13,200 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Everence Management has invested 0.02% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 741,498 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Sio Cap Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 604,019 shares. 955,000 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 430,175 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harrow Health Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,114 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Could Win Big From This Emerging Market – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $86.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.