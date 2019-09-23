Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Oppenheimer & Close Has Lowered Stake by $1.85 Million; Nvidia Com (NVDA) Position Maintained by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 1,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 48,020 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 46,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.8. About 4.45M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 7.57 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset reported 0.87% stake. Harbour Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 54,720 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Park National Corp Oh holds 915,734 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc reported 117,977 shares. Hexavest Inc has 1.63M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 40,000 shares. 259,503 were reported by Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Ajo LP invested in 0.48% or 1.69 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.24% or 185,057 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 1.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,608 shares. 91,314 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Gru Public Lc. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 10,022 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 118,181 shares. 63,838 are owned by Cleararc Incorporated. New England Investment And Retirement Grp holds 0.41% or 18,585 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.