Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Oppenheimer & Close Decreased Its Position; Icon Advisers Has Decreased Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Stake as Shares Rose

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.38. About 3.58 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 16,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 401,055 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.85M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Company Clas by 253,185 shares to 321,985 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.68 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.