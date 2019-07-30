Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Oppenheimer & Close Trimmed Its Position by $1.06 Million; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake Upped by Robotti Robert

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 3.14 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 1.05 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 120,639 shares to 318,039 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural Resources declares CAD 0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Top Stocks for July 2019 (part two) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Get a 10% Yield From This Oil Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Contrarian Investors: Is It Time to Buy Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Natural wants piece of Alberta’s crude-by-rail sale, exec says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple & Other Tech Giants Set to Beat Earnings This Season – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.90 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 7,761 shares. Cibc Ww, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 801,696 shares. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 400,593 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ckw Financial Gp has 2,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 27,038 shares. 10,338 were reported by Pettee Investors. Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 0.91% or 1.30 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 30,500 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 11,043 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Liability reported 7,976 shares. New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argi Ltd accumulated 14,485 shares. Brookstone Cap reported 0.04% stake.