Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Oppenheimer & Close Lowered Position by $1.85 Million; Broadwood Capital Upped Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake by $2.90 Million; Stock Value Declined

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 18.36 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 335,770 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 538,154 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Kames Capital Public owns 114,579 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 1,354 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc, New York-based fund reported 325,297 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 75,229 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 161 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Timessquare Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.02 million shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,423 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,776 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Century Companies Inc reported 183,541 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 95,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability Co owns 70,829 shares.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $86.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.33% or 11,800 shares. Stralem And reported 112,890 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt owns 191,674 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cs Mckee Lp has 2.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 605,840 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 30,965 shares. The Ohio-based First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 4.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Rech & Mgmt owns 3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 135,599 shares. Jnba Advsr owns 21,310 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey holds 259,914 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx stated it has 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Company reported 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capstone Invest Advisors holds 0.02% or 46,381 shares in its portfolio. 18,800 are held by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Comm Limited.