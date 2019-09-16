Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Oppenheimer & Close Has Lowered Its Holding; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shares Rose, Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Upped Its Stake

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 8.19 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.49. About 486,757 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,650 were reported by Leuthold Grp Ltd Company. Ellington Management Group Inc accumulated 4,400 shares. M&T Bankshares holds 5,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ruggie Group Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 10,803 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 212,705 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Inc. Ing Groep Nv reported 6,738 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Muhlenkamp And Inc stated it has 68,623 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 50,409 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity holds 1.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 22,300 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc has invested 0.67% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 250,144 were accumulated by Cryder Capital Partners Llp.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.84 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 3.52M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Wright Investors Service invested in 85,934 shares or 1.79% of the stock. 9,383 were accumulated by New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability. Winfield Associate Incorporated owns 8,250 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moody Bank Trust Division owns 423,915 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Leuthold Group Ltd has 1.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vantage Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.08% or 172,757 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 2.63% or 613,648 shares. Ironwood Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.36 million shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stack Fin reported 930,699 shares stake. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,112 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Com reported 30,720 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability invested 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).