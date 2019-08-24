Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $9.93 Million; Amerco (UHAL) Market Value Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Upped Its Stake

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 187,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Amerco Inc (UHAL) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 15,774 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 10,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Amerco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $340.35. About 36,827 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 3,468 shares to 667,774 shares, valued at $61.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 112,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Int (NYSE:CRL) by 2,811 shares to 128,800 shares, valued at $18.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ladder Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:LADR) by 52,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,774 shares, and cut its stake in Techtronic Inds Ltd Sponsored Adr (TTNDY).