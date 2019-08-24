Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake; As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bbt Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $305,460

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 759,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.98M, down from 840,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 38.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 8,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 13,555 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 22,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 4.59M shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: WEBSITE GLITCHES HURT ONLINE SALES DURING 4Q; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Says Firearms Restrictions Turned Away Some Customers; 03/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Ramps Up Gun Control Push, Hires Lobbyist; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS- FOR 2018 SEES CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES BETWEEN ABOUT FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT FALL ON 52-WEEK TO 52-WEEK COMPARATIVE BASIS

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Mgmt accumulated 75,160 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Sunbelt Secs holds 1.46% or 54,261 shares. Wisconsin Management Ltd invested in 1.97% or 41,000 shares. Hl Serv Ltd Co owns 2.35M shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Epoch Investment Prns Inc, New York-based fund reported 4.05M shares. Bkd Wealth reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Snow Limited Partnership holds 89,576 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Menlo Advsr Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 138,953 shares. Cadence National Bank Na owns 1.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 88,432 shares. Garland Mngmt Inc owns 127,811 shares. Stralem & Company holds 3.4% or 137,540 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory accumulated 470,051 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 42,144 shares. World Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 144 shares. Logan Inc holds 0.51% or 225,859 shares in its portfolio. Snow LP reported 92,138 shares. Glenmede Com Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,052 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 6,002 shares. Armistice Cap Limited Liability has 0.81% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 588,449 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Boston Ptnrs reported 0.09% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.36M for 6.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.