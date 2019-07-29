Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 14,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, down from 116,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 5.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $176.95. About 9.98 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,230 shares to 12,130 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies invested in 40,926 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 10,026 shares. 4,524 were reported by Trust Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 97,910 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 150,290 shares. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 58,529 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Gp reported 62,258 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bar Harbor Service accumulated 177,988 shares or 5.35% of the stock. 4,500 were accumulated by Taylor Asset. Ohio-based Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 29,565 were reported by South Street Limited Liability. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.6% or 2.26M shares. Buckhead Ltd Company reported 184,903 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.02 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.