Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Trimmed Stake by $1.05 Million; Miller Investment Management LP Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $512,050; Stock Rose

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23 million, down from 279,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 10.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,529 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 14,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 15.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.91 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 667,680 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 10,762 shares. Company Of Virginia Va reported 248,791 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Stockton has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intact Inv reported 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caxton Assocs Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Madrona Ser Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arvest Bankshares Division reported 348,601 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Inc reported 19.91M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Fin Advantage holds 4.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 121,488 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0.07% or 4,777 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt accumulated 280,756 shares or 4.36% of the stock. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 5,406 shares. 106,664 were reported by L S Advsr Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,096 shares to 23,017 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 46,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).