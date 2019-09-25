Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Decreased Stake by $1.05 Million as Share Value Declined; Hugh Johnson Advisors Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Position by $318,096; Market Valuation Declined

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23M, down from 279,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.51B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. It is down 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 6,768 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 37,626 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 30,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 9.63 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alaska Permanent Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Donaldson Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,980 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested 1.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Omers Administration Corp holds 0.08% or 149,000 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 17,832 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 5.50M shares. J Goldman And Communications Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Earnest Partners Lc has 0.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 177,778 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs Inc stated it has 3.65% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hightower Tru Services Lta accumulated 55,140 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Freestone Capital Limited Co reported 207,699 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Colrain Capital Limited holds 0.16% or 2,955 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi invested in 2.02% or 334,218 shares. Old Bank & Trust In has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $320.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Val Etf (IVE) by 3,602 shares to 70,404 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: "Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Partners with Olympics Committee, Organizers to Drive Tokyo 2020 with Advanced Tech and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Collaborating with Å KODA AUTO University – InvestorIdeas.com" on September 11, 2019

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.59 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.