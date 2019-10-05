Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Lifted Stake; Avalon Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Valuation Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 21,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 119,852 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.27 million, down from 141,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 199,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.91M, up from 192,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14,984 shares to 787,657 shares, valued at $23.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.