Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Jolley Asset Management Lowered Its Position; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Raised by $3.18 Million Its Holding

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 6.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1233.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 51,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 55,407 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 4,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 9.00M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nevro Corp by 14,715 shares to 1,670 shares, valued at $104,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 16,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,795 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.