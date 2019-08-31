Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Jolley Asset Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Lowered Stake by $2.05 Million

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 327,202 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank Sioux Falls holds 0.95% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 3,531 shares. Cap International Investors stated it has 1.40 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Regions Financial reported 34 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,278 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 8,107 shares. 47,000 were accumulated by Primecap Management Ca. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). New York-based Levin Capital Strategies Lp has invested 0.16% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fil has 712,574 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 45,209 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 8 shares. Eam Investors Ltd, California-based fund reported 20,868 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.58% or 189,015 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 392,400 shares.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corporation by 23,000 shares to 499,000 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 6,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $33.40 million activity.

