Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Jolley Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Transamerica Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 2.98M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 8 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 4,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.13. About 482,328 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Lilly researcher will lead government agency studying addiction treatments; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24B for 17.51 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

