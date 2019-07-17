Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Jolley Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $319,166; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) as Stock Value Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 2.57M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 234,682 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Home Construction (ITB) by 74,597 shares to 282,971 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt (Jb) Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Steel Group Inc. (Put) (NYSE:X).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.15 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.