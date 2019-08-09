Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Jolley Asset Management Cut Stake by $319,166; Hyatt Hotels (H) Market Valuation Declined While Long Pond Capital LP Has Increased Position by $122.32 Million

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 6.02 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 215.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The hedge fund held 2.49M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.47M, up from 788,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $75.54. About 125,797 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 02/04/2018 – New Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City to Join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand; 08/05/2018 – Andrew D. Wingate and Lucinda Falk, as Co-Trustees of Trusts, Hold 7.2% Stake in Hyatt Hotels; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Comparable Systemwide RevPAR Up 4.3%; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Had Seen 2018 Net $176 Million to $215 Million; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12 million shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $229.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28M shares, and cut its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gru Llp stated it has 2.58M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bamco Ny holds 4.56M shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 32,107 shares. Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 13,930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company has 4,200 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 11,863 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 599,800 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.46% or 23,440 shares. Victory invested in 49,205 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dubuque Financial Bank & has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Canandaigua Natl Comml Bank invested in 3,905 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 21,802 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 781,854 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Aqr Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s (NYSE:H) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Goldfield Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Earnings NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hyatt Announces Plans for Bei Zhaolong Hotel in China – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24B for 17.37 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD’s EPYC 2 Starts Epic Battle With Intel – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cybersecurity ETFs With Loads of Growth Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.