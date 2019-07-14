Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Raised Holding; As Nordson (NDSN) Market Value Rose, Holder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Cut by $408,144 Its Holding

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $138.87. About 115,490 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 15.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $106.28M for 18.77 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 9,430 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.06% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va accumulated 2,125 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Com owns 0.19% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 2,769 shares. 7,653 were reported by Jacobs Ca. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Atlanta Management L L C reported 1% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.02% stake. Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 187,268 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Earnest Prns Lc reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Lc reported 612,970 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Brown Advisory holds 389,929 shares. Farmers has invested 0.12% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 137,373 shares. Granite Prtnrs Lc invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 374,924 shares. Moreover, Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.57 million were reported by Saratoga Rech Investment Mgmt. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,043 shares. Toth Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 249,165 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Company reported 272,790 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 2,509 shares. Mengis Cap accumulated 7,800 shares. Beaumont Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.57% or 598,251 shares in its portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advsrs reported 141,935 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc holds 60,834 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

