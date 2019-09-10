Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Boosted Position; State Str (STT) Position Has Increased by Welch & Forbes Llc

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 8,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 257,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 249,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 3.23 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 8,353 shares to 241,400 shares, valued at $43.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,533 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “State Street Provides Clients Record Access to Cleared Repo Financing – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River and BondCliQ to Provide Corporate Bond Pricing in Charles River IMS – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. O HANLEY RONALD P also bought $353,010 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy Assocs invested in 0.31% or 26,463 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru Com owns 21,883 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv reported 40,800 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc accumulated 7,387 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc invested 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 6,200 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 268 shares. Salem Counselors holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset One Ltd has 202,054 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Argent Trust Communications, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15,975 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 50,005 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Intact Inv Management Inc has 0.01% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 5,100 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.