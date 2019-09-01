Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Boosted Holding by $2.07 Million as Stock Price Declined; Noesis Capital Mangement Has Trimmed Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $66.52 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 17,606 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 billion, down from 18,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 07/03/2018 – Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck Enter Global Strategic Oncology Collaboration for LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate); 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial Svcs owns 30,372 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt invested 0.92% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca reported 4.6% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). A D Beadell Inv Counsel reported 1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fmr Lc holds 11.11M shares. Logan Capital Mngmt invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 31,511 shares. Korea Invest invested in 2.18 million shares or 0.81% of the stock. Fil stated it has 5.54M shares. Summit Fin Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.75% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Frontier Inv has 0.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 17,914 shares. Stephens Ar reported 278,036 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Brown Advisory invested in 2.02 million shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly High Yield (JNK) by 200 shares to 20,943 shares, valued at $753.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase Alerian Etn (AMJ) by 2,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp (NYSE:KYN).

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,772 shares to 66,028 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 59,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,108 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,811 shares. Monarch Mgmt Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 160,173 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 644,044 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6,940 were accumulated by Grace And White. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.78% or 655,287 shares. Pension Service reported 4.64 million shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. 332,173 are owned by Wesbanco Financial Bank. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 22.06 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2.91 million shares. Research invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 8.20M were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. First Western Com accumulated 5,613 shares or 4.31% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 920,834 shares.

