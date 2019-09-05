Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $302,100 as Share Value Rose

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 24,443 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 26,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $151.72. About 1.56 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 51.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 137,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 128,238 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, down from 265,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 10.34M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 17.56 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere COO elected as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan And Company reported 1.85% stake. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 4.34M shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nippon Life Americas has 15,610 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 475 are owned by Moody Bancorp Trust Division. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc reported 6,435 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Roundview Cap Lc has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,800 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 7,285 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 1,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.8% or 53,847 shares. 244,673 were reported by Bluestein R H.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 66,300 shares to 114,150 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 322,455 shares. The Colorado-based Northstar Investment Advisors Limited Liability has invested 2.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parsons Capital Management Incorporated Ri reported 120,047 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Wright Inc owns 105,896 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grace And White New York has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,940 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0.7% or 20.21 million shares. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated invested in 3,784 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amg National Tru Bancorp holds 31,970 shares. Jones Fin Lllp holds 6,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc holds 5.69% or 221,830 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 616,500 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jnba Finance Advsrs stated it has 20,437 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 74,905 shares. Parametric Associate has 16.18M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.