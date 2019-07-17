Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Upped Holding

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 3.32 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 6.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX) by 100,665 shares to 115,472 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 24,183 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ledyard Fincl Bank holds 361,714 shares. Limited Co reported 346,923 shares. 179,057 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 75,772 shares. Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 8,900 are held by Fosun International Limited. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Co holds 200,165 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Foundry Prns Ltd Company holds 650,400 shares. Ims Cap accumulated 0.4% or 9,114 shares. Charter Tru Communications has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Leuthold Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 16,108 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 192,459 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy accumulated 0.07% or 2,583 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Com Nj reported 147,847 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory reported 95,633 shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel invested 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clark Cap Mngmt Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 323,054 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 492,084 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. 3,899 were accumulated by Ami Investment Mgmt. Webster Bank N A holds 91,853 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Sprott Incorporated accumulated 50,610 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Farmers has 2.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Syntal Prns Lc has 6,493 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Hendershot Invests accumulated 3.61% or 55,486 shares. Capital Intll Limited Ca stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.5% or 138,985 shares.