Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Upped Its Holding

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,273 shares to 302,072 shares, valued at $38.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,369 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 30,336 shares to 113,194 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

