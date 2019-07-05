Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $7.16 Million as Stock Rose; Bridgecreek Investment Management Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) Trimmed by $2.29 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 12,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 137,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $237.54. About 153,105 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 5.90 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.26M for 97.35 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,765 shares to 39,565 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paycom Software Soaring – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom Earnings Preview: The Stock Is Overbought, But That Might Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Places First at HR.com’s Leadership Excellence and Development Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 18.81 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 9,650 shares to 468,300 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU).