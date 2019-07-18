Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $7.16 Million as Stock Price Rose; Private Wealth Partners Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $332,465 as Market Valuation Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 9.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 5,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,705 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 73,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 7.68 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 128,158 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 0.71% or 75,058 shares. 23,288 are owned by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Co. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.02% or 891,522 shares. Moreover, Washington Capital Management has 2.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Invesco Limited has 14.38 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Company has 1.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ubs Oconnor Ltd holds 533,930 shares. Notis reported 16,200 shares stake. Ssi Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,928 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.42M shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 56,919 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr reported 7,688 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 272,551 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 198,444 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,153 shares to 74,627 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 42,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,494 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest Advsr has 113,339 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Palouse Capital Management invested in 75,160 shares. 652,000 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. 62,234 were accumulated by Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa. Stadion Money Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Profund Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 377,559 shares. American Insur Tx has invested 1.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chem National Bank owns 152,685 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Connable Office invested in 46,233 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management owns 47,580 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 7,976 shares. Yorktown & accumulated 50,000 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn owns 294,747 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 5.36M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 9,650 shares to 468,300 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 11,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.