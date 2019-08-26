Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Greenleaf Trust Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined; Lathrop Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) as Stock Price Rose

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 6,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 71,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, down from 78,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 7.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 100,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, up from 93,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 841,590 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Inc Tx has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 84,758 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc stated it has 10,033 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rockland Tru Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28,868 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.25% or 198,556 shares in its portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Commercial Bank, Alabama-based fund reported 216,931 shares. Moreover, West Family has 1.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,000 shares. Garde Cap has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,432 shares. Sather Fincl Group Inc stated it has 4,146 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors owns 9,134 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Convergence Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 75,749 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 0.71% or 120,047 shares. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 99,797 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,451 shares to 139,368 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund Mfc (EEM) by 32,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bed Bath Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,814 shares to 125,872 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,004 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE).

