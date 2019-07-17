Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Financial Counselors Decreased Its Stake; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lowered Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $1.87 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 55,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,797 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 144,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 4.69M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone Backs Closing Hovnanian CDS ‘Loophole’, Says Goodman (Video); 19/03/2018 – MCRAITH NAMED MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells out of Hilton Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE, THOMSON REUTERS ARE SAID TO MULL TRADEWEB IPO, SALE; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to target about $4.5 billion for energy deals – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – The $7.6 billion all-cash deal will add to Blackstone’s real estate business; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE INVESTMENT OWNED BY ENTITIES ADVISED BY AFFILIATES OF BLACKSTONE GROUP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY 16.56 PCT STAKE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC FOR 315.4 MLN EUROS; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE-BACKED GEMS SAID TO PLAN LONDON IPO OVER STAKE SALE; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 7,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 421,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 5.34M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.79M for 18.86 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 12,022 shares to 541,349 shares, valued at $17.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “International Market Centers CEO: Atlanta is ‘home of the gift industry’ (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Prologis Gobbles Up Chunk Of Industrial Real Estate In $4 Billion Deal – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Blackstone Group Gained 17.4% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Accordion, Blackstone, Legoland, HealthEquity, Lightyear, OTPP – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 44,585 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. Frontier Inv Mgmt reported 0.15% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 12,822 were reported by Cap Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Cibc World Inc owns 190,759 shares. Hwg Holdg Ltd Partnership owns 128 shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 0.04% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 7.80 million shares. Hgk Asset has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Dt Inv Prtnrs has 115,075 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 160,480 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 79,990 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 13,368 are owned by Bbr Limited Liability Corp. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.2% or 1,749 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 43,877 shares to 584,255 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.17 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.