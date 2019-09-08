Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $584,749; As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Holder Iberiabank Decreased Stake

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 20,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 41,187 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 61,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Tn reported 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 628,007 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company. Hillsdale Inv Inc invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Company owns 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 60,193 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Com owns 3.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 139,547 shares. Stack Financial Mngmt reported 954,208 shares. Garland Mgmt reported 127,811 shares stake. Interocean Cap Limited Com holds 2.31% or 460,236 shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Llc reported 1.19% stake. Cullinan owns 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 278,770 shares. 215,961 are held by Chatham Cap Inc. 27.34M were accumulated by Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Wetherby Asset reported 0.82% stake. Augustine Asset, Florida-based fund reported 18,290 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated invested in 134,676 shares or 0.8% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 24,211 shares to 611,294 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 5,040 shares to 67,510 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 8,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.75B for 9.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.