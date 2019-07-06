Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Eqis Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.11 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Cantillon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.53 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 9,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.11M, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 842,695 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 04/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rallies; shrugs off China beef tariff news; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 58,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 107,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 13,484 shares to 58,370 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds (SDIV) by 519,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Rech Inc accumulated 50,000 shares. 84,208 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 2.91 million shares. S&Co reported 211,992 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 2.04% or 81,166 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank Corporation N Y has 37,933 shares. Ima Wealth reported 68,765 shares. Bragg Advsr Incorporated reported 248,400 shares stake. Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cutler Counsel Llc accumulated 6,015 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Legacy Private Trust invested 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Godshalk Welsh Incorporated stated it has 2.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intact Invest Management holds 0.38% or 197,900 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Lc stated it has 2.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lynch & Assocs In reported 148,439 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Logitech Puts Boardroom Video Devices Under Vigil Via Cloud – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only Six Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, CSCO is One of Them – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 1,242 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,810 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 5,663 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.21 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 34,594 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moller Svcs holds 0.13% or 1,801 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 0.08% or 58,417 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.35% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,000 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Company Lc invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 4,764 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Ltd. Alabama-based Welch Gp Limited Co has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.52% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 191,843 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.4% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 31.11 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Goldman skeptical of ‘insurance’ U.S. rate cuts from Fed – Nasdaq” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CME – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CME Group Inc (CME) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.