Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Diversified Trust Co Raised Stake by $686,721; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 12,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,358 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, up from 161,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 9.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 37,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.64 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 14.44 million shares or 1.46% of the stock. Associated Banc reported 3.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Golub Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 4.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bellecapital International Limited owns 9,762 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Sterling Investment has invested 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Olstein Mgmt Lp accumulated 38,000 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Advisory Rech invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 84.89 million shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Llc owns 38,911 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc holds 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,778 shares. Cohen And Steers holds 0.03% or 100,605 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Economic Planning Group Adv reported 4,955 shares. Mondrian Invest holds 753,652 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 46,623 shares to 801,111 shares, valued at $33.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Adr) Cl by 48,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Iberdola Sa (Adr) (IBDRY).

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7,555 shares to 13,334 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,558 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 54,295 shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fjarde Ap holds 0.92% or 1.36M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.00M shares. 47,276 were accumulated by Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability. Creative Planning stated it has 669,556 shares. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 53,215 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company holds 11,561 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 43.69M shares or 0.67% of the stock. 39,780 are held by Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone Capital holds 0.03% or 3,784 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 86,758 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com has 1.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 131,648 shares. Cognios Capital holds 1.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 74,965 shares. 176,225 were reported by Salem Capital Mgmt.