Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Cna Financial Decreased Its Holding; First Manhattan Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $6.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 84,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 346,909 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32 million, down from 430,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 2.41 million shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 234,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 7.42 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,735 shares to 19,590 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15.97 million shares. Bragg Financial Advsr Inc reported 1.74% stake. Kentucky Retirement has invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jcic Asset has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Great Lakes Ltd Llc accumulated 150,290 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested in 138,154 shares or 0.55% of the stock. American Money Mgmt Ltd Llc has 11,630 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Company owns 156,781 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fernwood Invest Llc has 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,540 shares. Rbf Capital Lc owns 15,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Somerset Tru holds 120,675 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cadence Bank Na holds 1.87% or 88,432 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 130,483 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standex Intl Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 41,150 shares to 44,725 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natera Inc by 510,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).