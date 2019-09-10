Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Lowered Position by $462,690 as Shares Declined; As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined, Holder Charter Trust Company Lowered Its Stake by $307,362

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 8,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 801,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.29M, down from 810,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 10.31M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 4,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 162,050 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, down from 166,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 1.81 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 578,208 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.85% or 35,990 shares. Goelzer Investment has 0.33% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking has 0.17% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 701,732 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd accumulated 20,735 shares or 0.85% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 310,992 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers owns 3,300 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt stated it has 23,166 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Amp holds 0.11% or 284,209 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.11% or 660,990 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 17,866 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 10,338 shares to 22,897 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,571 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Sysco Earnings Top Expectations – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $488.75 million for 19.75 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 191,000 shares to 749,125 shares, valued at $80.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 22,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Limited Company has invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 0.74% or 21,782 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,881 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,420 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charter Trust Company, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 108,773 shares. Ent Services Corp has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,813 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 47,580 shares. First Dallas Securities Incorporated stated it has 29,868 shares. 5,571 were accumulated by Groesbeck Invest Corporation Nj. First Midwest National Bank Division has 127,095 shares. Btr Mngmt owns 5,127 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 27.34M shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Lc, a California-based fund reported 175,348 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.54 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.