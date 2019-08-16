Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Stelliam Investment Management LP Decreased Position in Gogo (GOGO) by $6.15 Million as Valuation Declined

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38 million, down from 8.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 566,411 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 8,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 801,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.29 million, down from 810,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 11.28 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 24,203 shares to 536,518 shares, valued at $45.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,622 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

