Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Shares Rose While Gabelli Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 70.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 138,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 57,523 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 195,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 2.85M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 98,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.68 million, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 690,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.30 million are owned by American Group Incorporated. Shah Cap Mngmt owns 6.64 million shares or 13.68% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Co accumulated 145,004 shares. First Wilshire accumulated 494,174 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 10,732 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 300,681 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Lc reported 59,006 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco accumulated 2.08 million shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 995,382 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 712,149 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 518,700 shares. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 0% or 280,815 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $120.83 million for 4.54 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Counsel stated it has 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Strum And Towne Inc has 6,367 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bell State Bank holds 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 58,881 shares. Wetherby Asset invested in 122,551 shares. Grassi Mgmt accumulated 131,398 shares. Private Asset Incorporated invested in 100,276 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Green Square Limited holds 0.96% or 28,133 shares. Css Ltd Co Il holds 2,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 75,079 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 43,122 shares. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 330,756 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cahill Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,831 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

