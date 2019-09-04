Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Increased Stake; First Eagle Investment Management Trimmed Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $18.64 Million; Share Value Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 177,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 4.24 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445.99 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $108.61. About 351,182 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 961.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 54,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 60,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 5,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 5.14M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares to 12,180 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,250 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd has 79,544 shares. Field And Main Bancshares accumulated 1.06% or 20,775 shares. Victory invested in 546,318 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt accumulated 23,550 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Company invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Glob Advisors Lc holds 75,749 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Com reported 515,645 shares stake. Stanley has invested 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Planning Advsr Lc has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 479,718 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh reported 1.57M shares. 929,653 were reported by Park Oh. Sageworth Tru holds 2,238 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Llc owns 11,122 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lakeview has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Essex Invest Mgmt Lc reported 141 shares. Assetmark reported 131 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc has 3.14% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 286,751 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 2,780 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 3,361 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 114,721 shares. Moreover, Doheny Asset Ca has 1.21% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 13,533 shares. Toth Advisory invested in 894 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 37,479 shares. Cincinnati has 419,270 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 170,403 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 1.80M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cambridge reported 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68 million for 22.26 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 169,000 shares to 770,543 shares, valued at $46.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 7.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 47.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.