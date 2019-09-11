Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake by $2.91 Million; A T & T (New) (T) Valuation Rose While Gabelli Securities Has Decreased by $4.74 Million Its Holding

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 152,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 203,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 47.42M shares traded or 60.17% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 961.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 54,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 60,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 5,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 13.26 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc Com by 101,845 shares to 196,845 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp Com by 36,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.45B for 10.27 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,866 shares to 12,247 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,728 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.