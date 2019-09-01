Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowered Stake by $359,694 as Share Value Declined; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.25 Million as Market Value Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 46,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 474,749 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 428,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,475 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,895 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

