Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Has Boosted Stake; As Honeywell International I (HON) Valuation Rose, Hartford Investment Management Co Lowered Stake by $494,160

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 11,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 106,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, up from 94,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 14.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Honeywell International I (HON) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 2,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 93,756 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.37 million, down from 96,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Honeywell International I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $160. About 2.67 million shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stonebridge Ltd Co owns 55,097 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company owns 1,002 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.28% or 66,324 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.44% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 2,950 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Southport Limited Com reported 2,000 shares stake. 203,000 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company invested 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Two Sigma Ltd Co reported 4,818 shares stake. Granite Invest Partners Limited Liability Com holds 2,163 shares. Headinvest Ltd owns 6,856 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 2,033 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 2,977 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,702 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “11 Dividend Hikes From September Too Large to Ignore – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage Reit (NYSE:PSA) by 4,871 shares to 53,490 shares, valued at $12.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Value Et (IWD) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Could Win Big From This Emerging Market – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Asset Inc reported 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 235,332 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group has invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New Jersey-based Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 160,519 shares. New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 1.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 41,152 shares. Bristol John W & Co Ny stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mengis Capital Management accumulated 7,800 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bellecapital reported 3.36% stake. Greylin Inv Mangement invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oxbow Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 168,839 are held by Syntal Cap Ltd Liability Com. Bar Harbor Trust invested in 6.05% or 178,765 shares.