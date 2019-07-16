Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Cut Holding as Share Value Rose; As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Cubic Asset Management Increased by $344,805 Its Stake

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,744 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 78,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $167.9. About 1.96M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Dow Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 5 Stocks That Drove ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,299 shares to 7,323 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 354,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Return Of Geopolitical Risk – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. FedEx – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of FedEx Corporation Investors (FDX) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx: It’s Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pay No Mind To That Fiscal Year Behind The Curtain-FedEx – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares to 128,565 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 25,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,620 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

