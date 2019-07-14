Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Position by $352,291; Lvz Advisors Has Cut Its Gentex (GNTX) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 668,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08 million, down from 674,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 1.16 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23 million for 14.93 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. 24,000 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $513,506 were sold by Wallace James H. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. The insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares to 699,952 shares, valued at $35.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hartline Inv Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 12,170 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 14,086 shares. Cap Guardian Trust holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Service Automobile Association holds 41,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability Com reported 31,031 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 420,606 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 80,992 shares. Citigroup owns 192,965 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. 134,000 were reported by Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Boston Ptnrs holds 3.72 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentex Appoints Joe Matthews Diversity Officer Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gentex Corporation: Featured Stock In May’s Dividend Growth Model Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Buffett-Munger Stocks for Summer 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy And Hold Gentex For The Next Decade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: LEDS,SLP,RVLT,EXFO,EXF.TO – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 0.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,648 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 229,140 are owned by Affinity Investment Advsr Lc. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 73,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 939,879 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Albion Financial Group Inc Ut has invested 1.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horan Cap Limited has 5,541 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 214,149 were reported by Blb&B Advsr Lc. King Wealth invested in 0.08% or 4,834 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grimes And has invested 1.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 30,915 are held by Lau Assocs Limited Liability. Efg Asset Management (Americas) invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California-based Malaga Cove has invested 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 879,363 shares.