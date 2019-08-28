Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Atwood & Palmer Has Decreased Its Position by $352,291 as Market Valuation Declined; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Raised Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $563,031; Stock Value Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 123.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 2,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 2,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 3.39M shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 668,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08 million, down from 674,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 20.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.49% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Bank And Tru Of Newtown holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,905 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% or 1,888 shares. E&G Limited Partnership accumulated 3,400 shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nordea Investment Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 4.71M shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 0.18% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 17,559 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 13,261 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.27% or 2,385 shares in its portfolio. M Securities Incorporated reported 2,678 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 92,558 shares. Security Natl holds 10,438 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt has 45,599 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Gladius Mgmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 17,268 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs holds 0.75% or 16.18M shares in its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mgmt Communication stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Leuthold Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eaton Vance reported 4.89 million shares. 20.66M are owned by Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated reported 1.82% stake. Moreover, Mcf Lc has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macnealy Hoover Investment invested in 0.51% or 12,250 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited, a Washington-based fund reported 30,950 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 90,071 shares. 318,170 were reported by Bbva Compass Bancorp. Btr Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Daiwa Sb Ltd has 161,750 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 4.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.