Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Atwood & Palmer Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined; All-Stars Investment LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Yy (YY) by $13.02 Million

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 971,318 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 668,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08 million, down from 674,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 21.63 million shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade War Updates, CSCO Preview & Time to Buy RH Stock | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest invested in 197,900 shares. Choate, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,339 shares. Legacy Cap Incorporated reported 105,789 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 150,568 shares. Mariner Ltd owns 1.08 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,051 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 1.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 106,815 shares. Nuwave Management accumulated 1,645 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney owns 2.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 192,630 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 11,122 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.23% or 15,232 shares. Asset Management Inc owns 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 283,537 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc reported 0.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Korea invested in 4.49M shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FV) by 10,046 shares to 169,434 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ubiquiti (UBNT) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fresenius Medical (FMS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes YY a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Petrobras (PBR) Q2 Earnings Beat on High Gas Margins, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.