Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Decatur Capital Management Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Position by $352,225 as Market Value Rose

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 14,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 52,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 66,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 1.67 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 81,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.81 million, down from 83,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $178.18. About 2.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Facebook removes anti-immigrant post by aide to Hungary’s PM; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg tells EU ‘sorry’ for data leak; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tinder owner’s CEO isn’t worried about Facebook competition; 02/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here:; 25/03/2018 – Facebook and Google Face Emboldened Antagonists: Big Advertisers; 12/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg is highly adept at addressing Facebook’s greatest threats – and his newest move is taking aim at blockchain’s potential; 09/04/2018 – Moments Ago: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill for meetings before his first day of testimony tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Ongoing Engagement with Facebook Focuses on Risk Mitigation; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is still a ‘revenue juggernaut,’ asset manager says – so buy on the dip; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.96 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 7,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset accumulated 14,832 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 673,676 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) invested in 0.93% or 16,949 shares. Cls Investments Limited reported 10,989 shares. First Dallas Secs reported 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Optimum Inv invested 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Associated Banc reported 0.87% stake. Leisure Cap Mgmt reported 4,702 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has 1,470 shares. Stevens Cap LP holds 95,486 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 2,470 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil holds 68,951 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Saturna invested in 2.72% or 1.69M shares. Davidson Investment Advsr has invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Btc Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il reported 61,944 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 97,357 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. 4,000 are held by Mcrae Mgmt. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1St Source Fincl Bank owns 134,791 shares. Neumann Limited Co invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hilltop Inc reported 29,501 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 52,151 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Llc holds 625,248 shares. Finemark Bankshares & accumulated 458,491 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability accumulated 2,428 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,607 shares to 15,777 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 17,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Invt Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

