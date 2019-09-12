Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder 10-15 Associates Has Lowered Stake by $758,322; As Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Cut Its Holding by $711,094

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 37,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 14,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 1.61 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,122 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18M, down from 273,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 15.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $460.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,286 shares to 178,776 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,954 shares to 13,260 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 20,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).