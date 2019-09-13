Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Hwg Holdings LP Has Raised Holding by $647,190; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Boosted Stake by $3.88 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7134.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 13,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 13,384 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, up from 185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $278.02. About 2.96M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 22194.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 11,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 12,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659,000, up from 54 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 16.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt reported 46,840 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stearns Fincl Services Grp Inc stated it has 50,081 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company reported 321,795 shares stake. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.50 million shares. S&Co holds 1.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 211,992 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 1.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 648,162 shares. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma has 0.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 1.04M shares. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Co stated it has 514,883 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt stated it has 114,807 shares or 4.67% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 598,993 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Inc holds 157,140 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp accumulated 330,362 shares. Boston Prns invested in 19.55 million shares or 1.43% of the stock. North Corp reported 5,649 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VEEV) by 6,091 shares to 3,448 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,802 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 1,257 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dsm Capital Prtn Ltd Co holds 8.43% or 1.96 million shares. Counselors Inc owns 32,732 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Forbes J M Com Ltd Liability Partnership owns 55,978 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bainco reported 0.73% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brinker Capital invested in 0.09% or 8,698 shares. Conning holds 8,038 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Hwg LP has invested 2.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,873 shares. The New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Lc has invested 4.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Tributary Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hexavest has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 6,557 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.