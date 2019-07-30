Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake Upped by Delphi Management Inc; Pettyjohn Wood & White Upped Its Medtronic (MDT) Position by $424,515; Shares Declined

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,673 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 19,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $103.68. About 1.89M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 4.08 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers

More important recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire”, Forbes.com published: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sio Cap Limited Liability Com reported 131,464 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Estabrook Cap Management invested in 0% or 147,715 shares. 108,422 were reported by Sprucegrove Investment Ltd. American Century invested in 1% or 10.80M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 6.49M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 524,831 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Sarasin Prns Llp reported 39,575 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt owns 4.76M shares. Burns J W & reported 8,208 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 1.61% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Colonial Advsrs owns 34,709 shares. 14,416 are held by Hanson Doremus Invest Management. Loomis Sayles Com Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,421 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs reported 41,361 shares stake.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 14,567 shares to 58,241 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,004 shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).