Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake Maintained by Delphi Management Inc; Generation Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 305,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.58M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.93M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com (NYSE:USB) by 8,247 shares to 33,055 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 20,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,030 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc stated it has 527,956 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 183,764 are owned by Iberiabank Corp. Stralem & Com invested in 137,540 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.42% or 652,000 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 53,576 shares. First Long Island Invsts holds 5,279 shares. Asset Strategies Incorporated has 0.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 40,926 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cadinha Com Ltd Liability Com, a Hawaii-based fund reported 9,883 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Menlo Llc reported 138,953 shares or 5.34% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 83,700 shares stake.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 40,000 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Limited Co reported 28 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,667 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 1.84% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 1.03M shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.3% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ashfield Cap Limited Liability holds 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 16,308 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 427,173 shares. 186,813 were reported by Epoch Ptnrs Inc. Wheatland Advsr Inc accumulated 0.36% or 6,900 shares. 75,753 are owned by Van Eck Corporation. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd invested 0.56% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Meeder Asset invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 40,257 shares. Colonial Advsrs owns 0.16% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 12,316 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 59,274 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

